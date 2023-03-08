Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
