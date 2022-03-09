Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.