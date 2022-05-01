Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

