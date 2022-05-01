Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Intense hurricanes and typhoons could more than double by 2050 in nearly all regions of the world because of climate change, scientists reported.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro peo…
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…