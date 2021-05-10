 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

