Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
