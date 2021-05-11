Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should be a…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.