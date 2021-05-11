Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.