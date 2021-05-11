 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert