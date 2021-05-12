Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should be a…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…