Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

