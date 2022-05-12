Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

