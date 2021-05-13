 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

