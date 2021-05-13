Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
