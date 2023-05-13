Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.