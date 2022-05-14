Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…