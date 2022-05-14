 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

