 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert