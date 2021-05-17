 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

