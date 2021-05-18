Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
