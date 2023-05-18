Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
