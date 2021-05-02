Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.