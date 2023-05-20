It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…