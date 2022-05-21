The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. How lik…