Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…