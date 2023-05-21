Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.