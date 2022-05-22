Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…