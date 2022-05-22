Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 22, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

