Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.