Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
