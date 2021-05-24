The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Keep an ey…
The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect period…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showin…