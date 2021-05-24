 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

