Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.