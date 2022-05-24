 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

