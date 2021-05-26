Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.