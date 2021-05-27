The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
