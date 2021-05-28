Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy with light rain early. Areas of patchy fog. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Lo…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showin…
The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect period…