Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.