Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.