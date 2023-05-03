Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…