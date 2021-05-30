Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA