Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.