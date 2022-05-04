Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.