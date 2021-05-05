 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

