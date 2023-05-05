Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
