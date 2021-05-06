Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
