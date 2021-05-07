Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
