Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from FRI 9:45 PM EDT until SAT 5:45 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
