It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
