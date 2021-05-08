Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…