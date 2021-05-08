Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.