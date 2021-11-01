Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.…
Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is for…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.