Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.