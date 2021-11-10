Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.