Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.