Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West.