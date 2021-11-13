 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert