Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

