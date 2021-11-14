Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.