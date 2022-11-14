Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.