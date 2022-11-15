 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 8:00 AM EST until WED 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

