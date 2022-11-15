Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 8:00 AM EST until WED 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.