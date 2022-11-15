Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 8:00 AM EST until WED 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degr…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild …