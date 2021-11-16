 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert